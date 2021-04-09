The Financial Times ranked Macedonia among the countries worst affected by the current spike in Covid-19 deaths. According to the estimate, Macedonia had 2 new deaths per 100,000 people over the past week. Only Hungary and Bosnia fared worse, with 2.44 and 2.31 deaths per 100, people.

Bulgaria is close behind with 1.75 deaths, while the European Union, as a whole, has less than 0.5 new deaths per 100,000 people. Throughout the epidemic, Macedonia has had exceptionally bad mortality rates.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski cited the Financial Times tracker on his social media accounts and called on the Government to resign for its systemic failure to handle the crisis. “We have almost twice higher death rate than Brazil, and four times worse than Serbia and the EU. Your incompetence is costing us lives”, Mickoski said in a message addressed to Prime Minister Zaev and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.