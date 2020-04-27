The Health Ministry and the Committee for Infectious Diseases are set to propose to the government on Monday that sanctions for failing to abide by the mandatory protective equipment measure are imposed earlier than planned, i.e. as of Tuesday, as citizens have been slow to implement this measure, Health Minister Venko FIlipce said at a press conference Sunday.

He underlined that officials have decided to put forward this proposal after an abundance of photographic evidence showing people not abiding by the mandatory protective equipment measure surfaced on social media.