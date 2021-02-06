The census methodology will unnecessarily lead to a double operation, VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said on Saturday.

Five percent are the citizens that need to be visited in person. That is tens of thousands of citizens, which means there is no need for 30,000-35-000 census enumerators, but 300-400 enumerators will be enough, said Mickoski, commenting on the announced methodology according to which the census will be conducted.

He proposes to use only the electronic databases available to the institutions and to pay in-person visit only to people for whom there are suspicions in the data.

Mickoski stressed that once fingerprint devices are provided, many of the doubts lies, frauds that will be made on this census will be revealed because it will be concluded that those people are not in the country, and that as he said, it will happen a few months later, in the local elections.