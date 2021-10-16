For the first time in the 2021 Local Elections , biometric voter verification devices will be used in the voting process. For the needs of 3,480 election boards, the SEC procured 4,000 fingerprint scanners from the “Dermalog” company from Germany.

The fingerprint scanners will be operated only by the President or Deputy President of the Election Board who will have special cards that are part of the confidential election material and are stored at the polling station. If they are absent, the device is operated by a person from the administration determined by a majority vote of the present members of the Electoral Board.