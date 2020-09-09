Firefighters are on a scene of a fire after breaking out in a building in Skopje downtown. The former premises of Komercijalna Banka are now used by several state institutions.

The fire was located on the first floor, where the offices of the State Environment Inspectorate are. The whole building, which also houses the offices of the Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) and the Media Information Agency (MIA), has been evacuated.

The fire broke out before the start of the Inspectorate’s work-hours, which starts at 8:30 am.