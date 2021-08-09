The flames of the major fire the broke out near the village of Nov Istevnik engulfed Sunday the “St. Atanasij Mihail” church in this village.

The construction of the church began in 1919, and it was completed in 1931. Built of natural materials, it was an easy prey for the fiery flames that engulfed this religious, sacred building.

Insufficient coordination and slow response of the management to deal with the fire is the reason why this religious building burned down, although its protection did not require major resources because the church was located on a clearing surrounded only by dry grass.