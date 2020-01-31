Fire in a furniture factory near Strumica Macedonia 31.01.2020 / 12:03 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A furniture factory near Strumica caught fire this morning. Firefighters and police are deployed at the northern exit from Strumica, working to contain the blaze. There are no reports of any injuries so far. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin firestrumicafactory Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.01.2020 Mickoski blames organized crime prosecutor Ruskoska for covering up scandals that lead directly to Zoran Zaev Macedonia 24.01.2020 Car owned by former Economy Minister Kuci set on fire in Skopje Macedonia 24.01.2020 Strumica police arrests the man who attacked a woman and a police officer Macedonia News Interior Minister tells the State Electoral Commission it will have the full cooperation of the police Dimitrieska: Finance Ministry attempts to hide documents from me undermines the conduct of the elections Judge Kacarska denies allegations that she was trying to help businessman Orce Kamcev avoid detention Zaev is in a hurry to adopt a law that would protect him from prosecution after the elections, VMRO says Justice Minister Deskoska is rejecting all meaningful proposals regarding the state prosecutors law Economic Faculty clerk charged with fraud – she took 2.000 EUR from six students Prosecutors are looking for the xenophobic man behind the ugly rant aimed at Korean visitors Elementary school teacher from Gostivar (54) arrested after assaulting a pupil .
