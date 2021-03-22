Fire in a substation frightens Skopje citizens Macedonia 22.03.2021 / 10:47 A major fire broke out in a substation in Skopje, apparently when a tree fell on it amid a strong snowstorm. Local residents of the Zelezara district posted pictures of a large fireball and the subsequent blaze. The fire was quickly out. Некој хаварија на далеководот pic.twitter.com/SnkAlmIZHv — Ljupcho (@LjNaumov) March 21, 2021 firezelezara Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 16.03.2021 Police arrests the mother of the 7-year old who died in a fire Macedonia 16.03.2021 Horror in Gostivar: Abused, tied 7 year old child dies in a fire Macedonia 15.03.2021 Car thieves opened fire on pursuing police officers in Skopje Macedonia News Number of emigrants registered in the census rises to 121,000 Grubi goes to Albania to push for greater registration of Albanians in the census In near-identical statements, Zaev and Borisov declare that a deal needs to be reached soon Mickoski back in action after enduring a coronavirus infection SDSM used the public schools for its partisan elections “Kamcev is tortured in prison, will turn to the Council of Europe to seek protection” With the SDSM party vote done, new corona restrictions expected to be put in place SDSM declares Zaev the winner with near-unanimous support in North Korean style party elections .
