As if the chaos surrounding the vote counting process after Macedonia’s elections was not bad enough, given the alleged hacking attack on the State Electoral Commission and the delayed publication of the results, a car transporting votes from Gostivar to Skopje caught fire overnight.

Tetovo police informed that the vehicle used by members of the Gostitvar electoral commission who were taking the votes to Skopje burst in flames near Tetovo. The five people in the car were unharmed, and the ballots were reportedly safe, and was taken to Skopje in a different vehicle.