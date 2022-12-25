TEC Oslomej, the second largest coal fired plant in Macedonia, had to be turned off after fire broke out at the site. The incident happened yesterday evening, only three weeks after Oslomej, a 42 years old 125 MW plant near Kicevo, was turned on to prop up the struggling energy sector.

Two firefighting vehicles were sent to the plant and the fire was put out after several hours. Citizens of Kicevo reported worse smell than usual during the fire.

The plant uses both domestic and imported coal and was idle for years, before being put back online last year, when mismanagement and corruption in the state owned ELEM/ESM plant caused a major drop in production at its main REK Bitola plant.

The company said that a quantity of coal self-immolated due to ventilation issues at an ash removal site and described the fire as small.