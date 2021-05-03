The forest fire that threatened the village of Galicnik has been put under control, local authorities said. The fire broke out near the historic village and attempts to put it out were complicated by the strong wind, that prevented helicopters from intervening, but also by the dilapidated state of firefighting equipment.

The one fire engine sent to help the ground teams could not overcome the steep streets in the mountainous village. A video showed locals jumping in and towing the engine toward the Neda hotel that was endangered by the blaze.

An army unit was sent to help protect the village. Due to the damage caused to the main local powerline, the village remains without electricity.