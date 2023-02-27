Fire north of Ohrid Macedonia 27.02.2023 / 8:13 A fire broke out yesterday north of the city of Ohrid. Four firefighting vehicles and 10 men were dispatched to prevent the spread of the fire toward near-by houses. About 3,000 square meters were affected. Ohridfire Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Culture 08.02.2023 Kostadinovska-Stojcevska: Ohrid UNESCO Office confirms policies to preserve its status Macedonia 23.01.2023 In just few years, Hristijan Pendikov turned from a proud Macedonian to a Bulgarian activist Macedonia 25.12.2022 A year after the devastating fire, Bitola’s third energy generator can finally be turned back on Macedonia News Tributes paid to late President Boris Trajkovski News portal close to Artan Grubi publishes fake news about Mickoski’s property Mickoski: I have neither bought nor I own hidden property, media close to SDSM and DUI to apologize for the lies they published, otherwise there will be a court process Osmani meets diaspora representatives in New York and New Jersey Mickoski: It is human and right to ask for forgiveness from those who matter to a person Trajanov: The people cannot create as much as the government can steal What is the price for the survival of Kovacevski’s government – 2 houses in Taftalidze 2 for Taravari and Mexhiti?! MKD.mk poll: VMRO-DPMNE has double lead over SDSM .
Comments are closed for this post.