A significant fire has engulfed parts of the territory between Star and Nov Dojran since this morning. Authorities have reported that three buildings have burned, but there is no current information on potential casualties.

Mayor Ango Angov stated that the fire began at a landfill and, due to strong winds, quickly spread to nearby houses. Evacuations of residents in the affected areas are currently underway.

Efforts to combat the fire include requests for aerial support to help extinguish the flames. City authorities are urging officials to investigate the cause of the fire and determine responsibility.

Stojanche Angelov, the director of the Crisis Management Center (CMC), who is on the scene at the start of Star Dojran, reported that while houses on the right side of the high area are being defended, the situation is hazardous due to the risk of explosions from unexploded ordnance from past conflicts.

Local residents, firefighters from Dojran, Valandovo, Gevgelija, and Strumica, as well as a helicopter collecting water from Lake Dojran, are actively involved in the firefighting efforts.

In addition to this fire, another blaze broke out today in the territory of the Municipality of Dojran near the village of Nikolic. This fire spread to the Greek side of Lake Dojran but has since been contained by Greek aircraft.