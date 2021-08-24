German company Dermalog is set to send 200 fingerprint scanners to Skopje on Wednesday. After they undergo customs formalities, they will probably arrive at the offices of the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday, SEC president Aleksandar Dastevski told MIA on Tuesday afternoon.

Once the scanners arrive in the country, engineers sent by Dermalog will conduct training which will be included in the SEC education plan.

Dastevski is decisive that everything will be ready for the local elections scheduled for October 17 because there are two months until the elections.