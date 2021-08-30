Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (Photo by - / AFP)

The first group of 149 Afghan refugees is expected to arrive to Skopje this evening. The Zaev Government agreed to accommodate 750 refugees and expressed readiness for nearly 2,000 – mostly people who worked for the Afghan Government and international NGO groups such as OGP, the World Economic Forum and Transparency International.

The group will be accommodated in hotels around the capital Skopje, and they’re expected to remain in Macedonia briefly, until their applications for asylum to the United States and other countries are processed.