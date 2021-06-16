During his remarks at the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the founding of VMRO-DPMNE, party leader Hristijan Mickoski warned that Macedonia is currently divided into first and second class citizens.

Second class citizens are those 500,000 people who live on 150 denars a day, while the politicians drive their modern cars, motorcycles and yachts from one publicly paid lunch to the other. Second class citizens are those who were paying all their lives for healthcare, and now can’t get it, while those who plunder our country each day have priority passes and no problem paying private healthcare. Second class citizens are being harassed by the police for approving a mundane decisions or journalists hounded for writing an article, while Vice Zaev, who is credibly accused of extorting 250,000 EUR, Vasko Kovacevski who was rigging contracts and Oliver Spasovski who was approving passports to mobsters are not even interrogated. Second class citizens are the patriots kept in prison as alleged terrorists while actual killers and ISIS terrorists travel the world with Macedonian passports, Mickoski said.

Mickoski today presented the new party strategy – Macedonia for all. He called for unification against the Zaev regime and asked all honest citizens who see their future in Macedonia to join VMRO.