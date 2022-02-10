The first direct passenger flight from Sofia is expected to land at the Skopje airport tomorrow.

The line, operated by the Bulgarian Gulliver company, is going to be made permanent likely in March. Bulgarian Government officials will arrive with the flight tomorrow to continue negotiations with their Macedonian counterparts, some of whom are in Sofia today.

Introducing a direct flight is part of the program to improve relations between the two countries, which are on the rapid decline as Bulgaria began to veto Macedonia’s EU accession talks.