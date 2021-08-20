The first flight with 30 Macedonian citizens who are being evacuated from Afghanistan landed in Skopje this evening. The group was airlifted by the US army from Kabul into Qatar, and then returned home.

Our Ambassador in Qatar did the impossible and took us from the military airport in record time, despite the coronavirus and other restrictions, said Gazmend Arifi, one of those evacuated, who worked in Afghanistan through the large contractor Ecolog.

It’s estimated that some 100 Macedonian citizens worked in military bases in Afghanistan, and that all are now out of the country.