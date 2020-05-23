A team of doctors from several clinics performed the first heart transplant in Macedonia yesterday. The Healthcare Ministry shared photographs from the operation which, Minister Filipce later revealed, has been a success as he shared a photograph of a monitor showing the heart beat.

The donor was a woman who has died, and whose family agreed to allow her heart to be given to a patient who was in need of a transplant. The surgery was performed at the Mother Teresa clinic and the team was led by doctor Sasko Jovev. He was assisted by doctor Zan Mitrev, Aleksandar Nikolic and Maja Mojsova.