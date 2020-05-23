A team of doctors from several clinics performed the first heart transplant in Macedonia yesterday. The Healthcare Ministry shared photographs from the operation which, Minister Filipce later revealed, has been a success as he shared a photograph of a monitor showing the heart beat.
The donor was a woman who has died, and whose family agreed to allow her heart to be given to a patient who was in need of a transplant. The surgery was performed at the Mother Teresa clinic and the team was led by doctor Sasko Jovev. He was assisted by doctor Zan Mitrev, Aleksandar Nikolic and Maja Mojsova.
Comments are closed for this post.