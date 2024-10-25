The teams of Macedonian and Bulgarian historians in the joint Commission met in a dynamic, positive and constructive atmosphere, said Vanco Gjorgjiev, who leads the Macedonian group of historians.

This is the first meeting in the new make-up of the Commission, after most of the historians on the Macedonian side were replaced by the new Government. Gjorgjiev said that the discussion focused on the principles of further work and on matters of protocol and technical issues. “We also discussed the recommendations for Macedonian history textbooks for the 7th grade”, he added.

Bulgarian historian Angel Dimitrov said that the Commission discussed the way in which the Archbishopric of Ohrid is presented in the textbooks. Dimitrov said that there is hope for good will in the work of the Commission.

The next meeting of the Commission will take place in Sofia, by the end of the year.