The coordinators of the parliamentary groups and other representatives of the parliamentary parties are expected to hold a first meeting today, where they will discuss the conclusions that should be considered and adopted by the Parliament in relation to the European proposal and the start of EU accession negotiations.

The two largest political parties in the Parliament, the ruling SDSM and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE yesterday confirmed the agreement to hold such talks in the Parliament. In the working groups, the political parties will be represented by two representatives each from VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, one each from DUI and Aliance and another from the smaller parliamentary political parties.