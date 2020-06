Ohrid lake patrols have seized a major shipment of 200 kilograms of marijuana that was being transported on a fishing boat.

A single smuggler was operating the boat that was intercepted around midnight, near the Sateska river, east of Struga. The smuggler abandoned the drugs and fled.

It is believed that the cargo was loaded in Albania and was going to be dropped off near Struga. It is the biggest seizure of drugs on lake Ohrid ever.