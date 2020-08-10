Police had to intervene near Skopje’s “Ss. Clement” hospital, in the center of the city, after a motorist hit a child that was taken there for treatment.

The driver was also injured and went to the hospital with members of his family, while the family of the child was there along with their friends. A fist fight broke out between the families, especially between the two fathers. Media outlets say that the fight continued inside the hospital where the child was treated.