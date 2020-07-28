Over the past day, five patients died, bringing the total toll of the coronavirus epidemic to 471. The patients were from Skopje, Kicevo, Kumanovo, Prilep and Stip and their ages ranged from 48 to 76.

There were also 21 patients who were admitted to the two main Skopje clinics that treat the more severe cases, bringing the total number of patients there to 193. Of them, five are on mechanical ventilation. Additional 12 adult patients and six children are cared for in the Kozle clinic, and over 210 patients in less severe condition are treated in general hospitals across the country.

The Healthcare Ministry conducted 1,356 tests over the past day, and 102 came back positive. Skopje and Stip continue to have the most new cases, with 39 and 13 patients respectively. The total number of patients who were tested positive throughout the course of the epidemic stands at 10,315, and there are currently 4,181 active cases – 1,865 of them in the capital Skopje. Stip is now ahead of all other cities with 419 cases, followed by Tetovo, Gostivar and Kumanovo, who all have over 200 patients.

The differences between municipalities in Skopje are narrowing. Cair, which was hit hard after the Muslim month of Ramadan, and used to have over 400 active cases, is now down to 262, while the parts of the city with many highrises are now increasing. Aerodrom has 205 active cases, Kisela Voda has 179 and Centar and Karpos are both over 150.