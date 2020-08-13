Five passengers on the latest Skopje to Turku flight, that landed in Finland on Tuesday evening, tested positive to the coronavirus.

This is the second such incident, after whole two dozen of passengers that took the same line last week were revealed to be positive. This prompted Finland to reintroduce quarantine for arrivals from high risk countries.

There were a total of 146 passengers on the latest flight and all will go into quarantine. Seventeen of them refused to take the test.

Most of the passengers are Kosovan citizens, some of whom hold dual citizenship who use the well developed cheap flight lines from Skopje to various parts of Europe.