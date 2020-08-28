Five patients died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry said.

The deceased patients include a 43 and an 86 year old man from Debar, a 61 year old woman from Skopje, a 62 year old man from Kicevo and a 70 year old man from Demir Hisar. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 590.

There were 2,018 tests conducted in the country over the past day and 159 new cases were found. Skopje had 45, Kumanovo 26 and Prilep – 15. The number of active cases is put at 2,640 – a drop compared to most of the week. Skopje has 854 cases, Kumanovo 356 and Gostivar – 230.

There were 11 patients admitted to the two main clinics that treat Covid-19 patients in Skopje. There are now 110 patients there – three of them on mechanical ventilation. Eight children and 15 adult patients are treated in the Kozle hospital in Skopje. There are also about 170 patients in regional centers and general hospitals across Macedonia, where less severe cases are usually cared for.