epa08517923 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Five more patients died of the coronavirus epidemic during the past 24 hours. The deaths were reported in Skopje, Debar, Kriva Palanka, Radovis and Kocani, and the patients were aged 51 to 71. All were hospitalized at the time of the deaths. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 710.

The Healthcare Ministry also informed that a high number of 183 patients were diagnosed with the disease, out of 1,769 tests conducted during the past day. Skopje has 51 new cases, Tetovo 13 and Prilep – 15. The number of active cases now stands at 2,153, a slight increase compared to the day before. Skopje nears 600 active cases again and Kumanovo and Tetovo have 188 and 178 respectively.