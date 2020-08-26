Five patients died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The Healthcare Ministry informed that the deceased include two patients from Skopje, and one each from Tetovo, Kumanovo and Prilep. They were aged 46, 49, 50, 63 and 82. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 578.

The Ministry also reported 119 newly diagnosed patients from 2,065 tests that were conducted over the past 24 hours. Almost half of all cases were reported in Skopje (53), followed by Prilep with 13 cases.

The total number of active cases has dropped slightly compared to yesterday and now stands at 2,829.

There were eight patients hospitalized in the two clinics in Skopje which treat the most difficult cases of the illness. There are now a total of 131 patients in the clinics, including five on mechanical ventilation. Six children and 19 adults are treated in the Kozle clinic, also in Skopje, and there are 170 patients in regional centers and general hospitals across the country.