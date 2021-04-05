Five doctors from Acibadem-Sistina and two from Remedika will be included in the rotation system for care of covid patients treated at the public healthcare clinics, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Monday.

Filipce said that for the time being, the capacities of the private hospitals will not be put at the disposal of the state, because the capacities of the public healthcare are sufficient.

Regarding the prices in the private clinics, Filipce announced that they discuss it at a meeting this week and added that no one who asked for help in public healthcare was referred to ask for a service in the private clinics.