VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show that the PPO law continues to be forced, which the main opposition party finds it inappropriate disappointing. He stressed that VMRO-DPMNE’s position remains the same, ie that they will not accept the draft law on prosecution. Mickoski believes that Zaev sees a way out for himself after April 12 in the negotiation process. Mickoski emphasized that what happened in Parliament today looks nothing like a legislature, because every vote is traded, and there is pressure and threats.
Mickoski noted that VMRO-DPMNE will not support the law for five key reasons:
First of all, the law is contrary to the Constitution and this was clearly stated by the experts in the public debate. Secondly, we are creating a monarch, if this law is adopted, it would mean that the public prosecutor and the prosecutor for organized crime and corruption could be changed only if two thirds of the council of prosecutors, which we know are friends of Zoran Zaev should vote for their dismissal. Thirdly, we disagree with the implementation of Badinter, Amendment 30 of the Constitution is clear how a prosecutor is elected and re-elected, and no Badinter is mentioned anywhere. Moreover, Article 110 where there is a clear amnesty for crimes or offenses supported by evidence of acquired material such as tapping, etc., which provides amnesty for Zaev and several former VMRO-DPMNE leadership and several who are now Zoran Zaev’s coalition partners in the government. Fifthly, we demanded that the law be made by experts until June 30, which enough time to work out a law that would first be approved by citizens, the public, law experts and lawmakers in Parliament, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.