VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show that the PPO law continues to be forced, which the main opposition party finds it inappropriate disappointing. He stressed that VMRO-DPMNE’s position remains the same, ie that they will not accept the draft law on prosecution. Mickoski believes that Zaev sees a way out for himself after April 12 in the negotiation process. Mickoski emphasized that what happened in Parliament today looks nothing like a legislature, because every vote is traded, and there is pressure and threats.

Mickoski noted that VMRO-DPMNE will not support the law for five key reasons: