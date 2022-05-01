Five months after the devastating bus crash in Bulgaria, in which 45 people lost their lives, these has still been no accountability.

Even after it was determined that the Besa Trans company was using the ill fated bus without a passenger permit for the entire 2021, state prosecutors say that they are still investigating the company. Portalb.mk reports that the prosecutors have interrogated employees, and have a large file of its documents, but still haven’t determined whether a criminal act was perpetrated by the owners.

The only action taken so far was the suspension of two customs officers and a financial fine for their supervisor after they allowed the bus to leave the country without a license.

Bulgarian prosecutors have blamed the speed with which the bus was going for the accident. It was within the limit for that section of the Sofia – Dupnica highway, but over what the road conditions at the time permitted.