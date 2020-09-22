Five patients aged 50 to 60 died of the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 705.

The deceased patients are men from Tetovo, Gostivar, Prilep, Struga and Bitola. The Ministry also registered 88 new cases of the illness, from 1,618 tests that were conducted. Half of the cases are in the capital Skopje.

There are currently 2,078 active cases in Macedonia – 586 of them in Skopje and 193 in Kumanovo. The two main clinics in Skopje which care for coronavirus patients admitted 10 new patients and currently care for a total of 80 people, three of them on mechanical ventilation.