Five patients died of the coronavirus epidemic, said the Healthcare Ministry in its latest daily report. The deceased include three patients from Skopje aged 49, 72 and 74, a female patient from Struga that was aged 53 and a medical professional from Berovo aged 57. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 544.

There are 3,021 active cases reported across the country. To this were added the 87 newly diagnosed patients, after a total of 1,156 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Skopje (34) and Gostivar (20) accounted for the most new cases. The number of active cases briefly dipped bellow 3,000 yesterday, but is back up again.

The two main clinics in Skopje who care for the most severe cases admitted 13 new patients in the past 24 hours. They currently provide treatment to 153 patients – of them three are on mechanical ventilation.

There are nearly 200 additional patients treated in the Kozle clinic in Skopje, in the regional centers in Stip and Bitola, and in general hospitals across the country.