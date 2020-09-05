Five patients died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll of the epidemic to 614.

The deceased patients were a woman from Kumanovo (61), a man from Stip (81), two men from Gostivar (76 and 81) and a man from Prilep (53).

There were 1,574 tests conducted over the past 24 hours and out of them 127 came back positive. Skopje has the most new cases – 43, followed by Kumanovo with 11 and Gostivar with 10. The number of active cases held steady at 2,235.