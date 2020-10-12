Out of 778 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 177 new cases were registered in Macedonia, and five people died, including one patient from Tetovo (aged 67), one from Strumica (aged 87), one from Kriva Palanka (aged 68) and two patients from Kocani (aged 70 and 73) the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-96, Kumanovo-5, Stip-7, Prilep-1, Tetovo-19, Veles-2, Bitola-1, Kavadarci-1, Gostivar-6, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-8, Kriva Palanka-2, Radovis-2 , Kocani-10, Berovo-6, Vinica-5, Delcevo-4, Negotino-1.

The Public Health Institute registered today 107 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 21,113 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 16,301 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 797. At the moment, there are 4,015 active cases across the country, of which 1792 in the capital Skopje.