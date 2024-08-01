President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova has pardoned five convicted individuals in honor of the Ilinden holiday. Two of these individuals are fully released from their prison sentences, while the other three receive partial pardons.

According to the president’s office, the pardons range from two to four months, resulting in the complete release of two individuals. Andrej Metodija Mojsoski from the village of Selce and Miran Latif Ismani from the village of Slatino are entirely freed from serving the remaining portions of their sentences.

Three other individuals are partially released: Blaze Vladimir Stojanov from Shtip, who is pardoned for two months, and Vancho Delce Krzhovski from Pehcevo and Nenad Dusko Magdelinic from Shtip, who are each pardoned for two months.

This marks the first instance of President Siljanovska Davkova granting pardons to convicted persons.