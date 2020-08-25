While Ohrid police is still reportedly looking for local strongman Nefi Useini, he casually opened a new company in Bitola. The head of the DUI party branch in Ohrid is charged with assault after reportedly beating a citizen with a gun in a land dispute.

The attacked man later changed his story and denied the report that Useini and his companions held guns at him and his 14 year old son.

Meanwhile, it was reported that a new company registered in Bitola has Useini as one of its owners. The company is named Beton 2020 N&O and was set up by Nefi Useini and Oliver Tilovski, with a deposit of 5,000 EUR. Its registration was approved today, while Useini is still a fugitive from the police.

Useini deals with construction and production of construction materials, as well as running restaurants and other businesses in Ohrid. He famously built a restaurant without a construction permit right next to the famous Ohrid Cinar – the ancient sycamore tree which is the symbol of the city.