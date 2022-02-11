A regular flight from Sofia to Skopje will launch on March 27, conducted by the Bulgarian airline “GullivAir”, which is yet to define the price of plane tickets.

Macedonian Government delegation, led by the Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bocvarski, accompanied by a delegation from Bulgaria composed of the Minister of Transport Nikolay Sabev and the Minister of Tourism Hristo Prodanov, as well as tour operators from Bulgaria today with the first flight landed at Skopje International Airport.

In addition to the representatives of the governments of the two countries, the meeting in the MP’s Club was attended by representatives of tour operators from Macedonia and Bulgaria.

At the meeting, besides the establishment of the regular airline, they also discussed the increase of the tourist offer.