The Crisis Management Center said Wednesday there were 180 reports of damage after torrential rains and strong wind engulfed Skopje on Tuesday afternoon. Most of them concerning flooded buildings – 80, fallen trees – 40, damaged vehicles and flooded streets and underpasses – 20 each, damaged roofs – 15, electricity related issues – 5.

As CMC informed, all these reports and problems for their resolution in order of priority were forwarded to the Fire Brigade, the City of Skopje, municipalities and public enterprises in the City.