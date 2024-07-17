Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski had phone conversations on Tuesday with Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, Greece’s Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminiţa Odobescu, Slovenia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, and Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade issued a press release stating that the discussions focused on the active wildfires in the country, with Mucunski’s counterparts offering assistance to help manage the situation. Some of this support is provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“We deeply appreciate the willingness of our friends from Austria, Greece, Romania, Slovenia, and Croatia to support us in addressing the active wildfires,” Mucunski said, highlighting the importance of solidarity in overcoming such challenges and expressing gratitude for the help and longstanding friendship between the countries.