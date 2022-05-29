The ruling DUI led by Ali Ahmeti has increased the party real estate with a business-administrative building located in the center of Tetovo, near the “Telekom” building, writes Fokus weekly.

According to the data it obtained, it is a building with a ground floor and 3 floors covering 452 square meters, and the internal area is 1,423 square meters.

Namely, DUI owns the building on cadastral parcel 2061/3 through property certificate 38220, while the land is still owned by the state through property certificate 38219.

As Bejtula Ademi, the head of the financial department of DU told the weekly magazine, in order to buy this building, they took out a bank loan of around 900,000 euros, with a repayment period of 7 years.

When asked for what purpose the party plans to use the building, where a board of DUI’s youth branch and posters of the party leader could be seen, Ademi said that it does not belong to his responsibilities and competencies.

The same question was asked to Artan Grubi, Ahmeti’s chief of staff, but so far Fokus has not received any answer.