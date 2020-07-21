According to Fokus, the initial findings of the police team that is investigating the election day hacking attack showed that the attack did not tamper with the results as they were published.

The website of the State Electoral Commission crashed just as it began uploading the results. A separate attack was aimed at Time.mk, a well read news aggregator where many were going to get news updates about the outcome of the elections. Even more damaging for the trust in the process, screenshots of completely illogical voting results began to spread, showing ethnic Albanian parties winning in majority Macedonian districts, including some in the far east with little to no Albanian voters. This further inflamed the public, and eroded the trust.

But, according to Fokus, police sources said that the hackers were unable to reach to the database, and were only able to tamper with their display.