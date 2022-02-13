In the direction of transparency and openness to the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE will hold Sunday an all-day event in the building of the Macedonian Philharmonic which will end with a report on the first 100 days of the management of the municipalities by the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE.

The slogan under which the event will take place is “CHANGES THAT BRING FUTURE” – 100 days of mayors of VMRO-DPMNE.

What has been done in the past 100 days will be presented at the event. VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, will address the event at 17 h.

His address will be preceded by three separate panel discussions on three different topics.



You can follow live the ongoing panel discussion on the topic: WHAT DID THE MUNICIPALITIES INHERIT.