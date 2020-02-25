VMRO-DPMNE is holding a large protest march against injustice, and to send a message of respect for justice and to oppose violations of the Constitution and laws.
The march started at 18h at the State Prosecutor’s office, moving toward the Supreme Court.
This state that rests on justice, on our struggle for independence and freedom, on the respect for the law, in which Macedonians fight for their justice, must oppose such brutal violations of the laws and the Constitution. It is our obligation, our duty, says VMRO-DPMNE.
