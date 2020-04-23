The assistance for Macedonia that was announced Wednesday and includes generators, family tents, mattresses, blankets, etc, was granted via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the Delegation of the European Union to Macedonia said in a press release Thursday.

Given some misunderstandings about the EU assistance for the country in dealing with COVID-19 situation, the Delegation of the European Union to Macedonia wants to provide an update on the distribution of the donation of EUR 66 million, that were announced few weeks ago: EUR 4 million for immediate medical supplies – first delivery, including much needed respirators, will be delivered tomorrow; EUR 3 million direct budget support – procedures are on-going, to be delivered in the coming weeks; EUR 9 million of direct support for small and medium enterprises will start in the autumn; EUR 40 million – distribution of funds is at the moment being finalised with the government as support for small and micro enterprises and active employment measures. Target is a first tranche of funds to be delivered to the budget after summer. Additionally, EUR 10 million have been allocated for possible health and other urgent needs that may occur in future, read the press release.

In addition to this donation, the EU Delegation, together with the involved partners, is in the process of preparing possible redirection of funds of on-going projects towards emergency and recovery measures related to the COVID-19 crisis.

The European Union activated different mechanisms for further assistance to the Republic of Macedonia in the management of the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday, the European Commission proposed to the EU Council and European Parliament EUR 160 million of macro financial assistance for the budget of the country in the form of loans to manage the fiscal consequences of the crisis caused by COVID-19. North Macedonia is eligible to be associated with the European Joint Procurement Agreement for medical equipment and EU’s Rapid Alert System for communicable diseases. The European Union is in the process of releasing export of medical equipment to the countries of WB, including Macedonia, the press release added.

As a partner country, Macedonia was able to ask for support from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which resulted in delivery of generators, tents, blankets, mattresses, as well as hygiene sets.

In addition to the support provided by the European Union, bilateral assistance was provided by several EU Member States.