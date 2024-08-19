We’re more worried now than we were before the meeting.” Zlatko Perinski, the Minister of Local Self-Government, made this declaration following his meeting with Danela Arsovska, the Mayor of the City of Skopje.

We did not hear anything constructive from their side, the situation is desperate, and as a conclusion it was concluded that the lack of communication between the councilor groups in the City of Skopje is one of the obstacles, and therefore the mayor suggested by the end of this week to put together some kind of plan that will be presented to the councilors, although our expectations are not high, I must admit. In that direction, we will wait until the end of the week to see what plan will be adopted, and based on those conclusions we will draw conclusions.

He continued by saying that the government had not heard anything helpful about how to solve the issues during the conference.