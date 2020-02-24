VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki was called up to the office of prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska tomorrow, to discuss the latest audio tape leak in which Zoran Zaev is heard discussing his influence over the judiciary and how he plans to undermine court cases.

Milososki already went to the office of prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska to present an earlier tape, in which it was revealed that Zaev is close to the main Racket suspect Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. He said that the tape was provided to him by a whistleblower.

Ruskoska is yet to interrogate Zoran Zaev, despite the numerous reports that he is involved in the Racket scandal. According to VMRO-DPMNE, the latest recording proves that Zaev is ordering prosecutors to initiate charges and then pressures judges to provide the outcome he needs for both political and lucrative reasons.