The State Election Commission has declared itself incompetent to decide on the request of the interior minister, Nake Culev, for his decision to appoint Risto Stavrevski as chief of the Skopje police.

Minister Culev confirmed to “Fokus” that with SEC’s decision, his decision was final even though the additional deputy minister Slavjanka Petrovska did not sign his decision because Stavrevski was featured in the “bombs”.