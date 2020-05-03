According to Infomax, in the Zaev family’s warehouses where “humanitarian aid” products were stored, the police found a large number of expired food products, and false declarations were found that replaced the old ones – the ones on which the expiration date of the already spoiled products iwas written.

The mayor of Negotino, Toni Delkov, also boasted about the gift on Facebook. There is still no official statement from the police about possible criminal charges for breaking the curfew, but also for endangering the health of the citizens who are given “help” with expired products.