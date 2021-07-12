The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski said at Monday’s debate in Bitola that the government’s investments in Bitola saw only the reconstruction of a small bridge which is humiliating despite the huge promises of the government for kilometers of roads that were not fulfilled, and that the government does not even manage to complete the projects it inherited from VMRO-DPMNE in four years.

Four years have passed, here in Bitola we have not seen a single investor, but we see closed companies and companies that have been racketeered by this government and that are directly harmed through intentional fines and a number of other repressive measures, Misajlovski criticized.

He says that after four years, only false promises for new kilometers of roads were missing in Bitola, and the government boasts of only two kilometers of asphalt.